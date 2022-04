RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A new food concept is taking over a prime Raleigh real estate location that has long been underused.

It will be at the corner of Peace Street and Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

The Yard will be replacing a car inspection location.

CBS 17’s Bill Young sits down with the publisher of Raleigh magazine to get you the scoop on The Yard.