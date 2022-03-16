RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers traveling through Johnston, Wayne and Lenoir Counties will see signage for a new interstate going up soon.

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced they’ve received federal approval to designate two bypass segments of U.S. 70 as Interstate 42.

This move makes the I-42 designation North Carolina’s second new interstate in eastern North Carolina. The Federal Highway Administration gave permission to designate 37 miles of U.S. 264 in Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties as Interstate 587.

The following stretches of U.S. 70 will be part of the new interstate:

Between I-40 and the U.S. 70 Business interchange in Johnston County (10 miles)

Between U.S. Goldsboro Bypass in Wayne County to the N.C. 903 interchange in Lenoir County (22 miles)

NCDOT said their engineers still have to work out the logistics of the changes. A timeline for the change and the installation of new signs and mile markers will be announced later this year.

These two stretches meet interstate standard and NCDOT plans to upgrade the rest of the corridor so it cabe part of the interstate in the future.

The designation process started in 2016. The FHA and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials conditionally gave the state permission to designate U.S. 70 between Raleigh and Morehead City as future I-42.