New law allows alcohol sales at collegiate sporting events, doesn’t include on-campus venues

A new state bill that became law this week allows alcohol to be served at college sporting events.

It has college fans across the state filling up social media with excitement over the possibility of buying a beer at a football game this fall.

However, lawmakers said fans shouldn’t get too excited because a certain provision in the bill will prevent the sale of beer and wine at most universities.

According to House Bill 500, alcohol sales are allowed at “stadiums, ballparks, and other similar facilities with a permanently constructed seating capacity of 3,000 or more which are not located on the campus of a school, college, or university.”

Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena are both considered on-campus athletic facilities and are still unable to serve alcohol in general seating areas due to state laws, according to university officials at N.C. State.

The same applies for Kenan Memorial Stadium, the Dean Smith Center and other athletic facilities at state universities.

N.C. State, UNC and Duke are allowed to serve beer and wine in premium seating sections of the stadium.

Wake Forest, a private school, is the only FBS school in North Carolina to serve alcohol in general seating.

Other ACC teams that allow alcohol sales at football games are Louisville, Syracuse and Miami.

Lawmakers said the provision in House Bill 500 was designed for Charlotte Motor Speedway.

There are no collegiate events scheduled for the speedway, so the bill may indicate there is one in the works.

Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a college football game in 2016 that drew more than 150,000 fans.