WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — It was all cheers and celebration, as Wilson’s Miracle League played their first inning at the new Miracle Field Thursday in Gillette Athletic Complex.

It gives people with disabilities an opportunity to have fun in America’s favorite pastime.

The field is named in memory of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was shot and killed while playing in his front yard in 2020.

“This is amazing. This is a miracle,” said Bonny Parker, Cannon’s mom.

Cannon’s family was very influential in raising money for the Miracle Field, which stands right next to his favorite playground.

“You can always turn a tragedy into something special,” said Parker. “It’s been hard for us, but with the support from Wilson County, from all over the world, we were able to get through it and we can’t thank everybody enough.”

The public raised more than $1.1 million for the Miracle Field.

With painted-on plates and sand-based turf, it’s designed to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices, allowing all kids to be able to play a game of baseball.

Kids like Miracle League teammate Jackson Whaley, whose family came to cheer him on.

“It will be really good to have an area where they can play and play safely and be able to play with their peers,” said Dan Whaley, Jackson’s father.

David Lee, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Wilson, says he’s excited as word spreads about the field’s opportunities.

“We think that surrounding communities will have kids that want to come here and play, which is, you know, we love having people in town,” he said.

The mission is to bring the community closer together, as Cannon did with all the hearts he touched.

“He never met a stranger. So that’s kind of the theme out here,” Lee said. “There will be a lot of relationships and friendships made out here on these fields, folks that didn’t know each other. And so I think that really kind of feeds into the name after him.”