SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Some voters are heading to the polls Thursday and for the first time, they’re following North Carolina’s new photo ID law.

Lee and Mecklenberg Counties are the first counties to hold elections under the law. When voters check in, they’ll be asked to show proper identification, like a driver’s license or passport.

Lee County elections director Jane Rae Fawcett says most voters haven’t had any problems with the requirement.

“We prepared them when they hit the door that they need to produce ID. Everyone’s that hit the door has had an ID this morning with no problems,” Fawcett said.

If a voter cannot show identification, they may fill out an ID exception form before voting.