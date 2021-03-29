RDU Airport’s new tool shows which states have COVID-related travel requirements

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham Airport is rolling out a new tool showing you which states have COVID-related travel requirements.

The airport says the tool provides information for all 50 states in the U-S and RDU’s most popular international destinations. All you have to do is go to the R-D-U website, click on the “Travel Info” tab, then click on “travel requirements.”

It’ll let you know about any possible requirements, like face coverings or quarantine, and if businesses are open. Whether you’re flying or just taking a road trip, this is great information to have.