New Siler City restaurant says it’s been subjected to racism

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Owners of a new restaurant in Chatham County say they were subjected to racism.

A&I’s Chicken Shack opened up within the last month. It posted a video of its ribbon cutting to Facebook on July 16. On Wednesday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page a photo of a note left.

“A (expletive) has no place in our town,” it began.

“White folks will not let a (expletive) come into our town and succeed,” it said.

The note left for the soul food restaurant also referenced re-electing President Donald Trump. It was signed, “WHITE NATIONALISTS.”

Per the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of the incident. CBS 17 has reached out to the sheriff’s department but hasn’t heard back.

CBS 17 will be in Siler City Friday to speak with the owners of A&I Chicken Shack.

