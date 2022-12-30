CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people like to celebrate the new year by setting off fireworks, but firefighters are asking people to be careful if doing so and know what’s allowed and what’s not.

You’ll want to stay away from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other aerial fireworks that are illegal here in North Carolina. Instead, look for the legal fireworks like party poppers, snake and glow worms and sparklers.

“They don’t leave the ground or they don’t shoot up like roman candles or anything like that,” said Chris Wells, assistant fire chief for Chapel Hill Fire Department.

While it’s ok to use legal fireworks, firefighters advise people to keep in mind how dangerous this can still be.

“It’s mainly just being safe, not being too close to each other, not doing anything in a large crowd,” Wells said. “If you do it close to a building or structure, inadvertenate things can happen.”

Wells also suggests not using fireworks if you’ve been drinking a lot of alcohol, and keeping fireworks away from young children.

CHFD tells CBS 17 that, with no students in town, they’re not going to have additional staffing — but they will be ready if something happens.