Newton Grove police officer involved in shooting while responding to kidnapping, rape call

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Newton Grove police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon while responding to a kidnapping and rape call, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred in the area of the traffic circle at Clinton Street in Newton Grove around 2:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the officer was responding to a call concerning a female victim who had been kidnapped and raped.

“The suspect was holding the victim against their will and was armed with a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to shots being fired.

The SBI are investigating the shooting itself.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the shooting is “very active.”

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.