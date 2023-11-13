HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged following a chase Friday morning that started in Halifax County and ended in a wreck off of Interstate 95 in Nash County.

On that morning, Halifax County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sherrod responded to the area of I-95 southbound near the 170 mile marker due to a call from a concerned citizen about a white minivan traveling at a high rate of speed.

Sherrod noticed a white Honda Odyssey driven by 38-year-old Scott Kercher, of New Jersey, coming up behind him. The van changed lanes and passed Sherrod at more than 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sherrod attempted to stop Kercher at which time Kerchers sped up and continued southbound with speeds reaching 120 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Kercher continued south on I-95 passing into Nash County. When he reached the U.S. 64 interchange, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office had spike strips set up and waiting.

Kercher struck the spike strips causing him to lose control of the van and wreck which brought the chase to an end. Kercher was taken to UNC Nash in Rocky Mount where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Sherrod arrested and charged Scott Kercher with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude,

Reckless driving to endanger,

Failure to heed lights and siren,

Failure to reduce speed,

Improper use of traffic lane, and

Exceeding to posted speed limit.

Kercher was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and a court date on Monday.