RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The kickoff of the Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State has been delayed because of a problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights.

The game was set to kick off after 8 p.m.

But as the sun went down, the stadium lights in Carter-Finley Stadium remained off with only ribbon and scoreboard lights offering any illumination of the dimly lit field.

The lights finally came on at 7:25 p.m., according to CBS 17’s Jordan Crammer.

The school said the game wouldn’t start for 47 minutes once the lights come on.