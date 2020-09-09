No charges for Roxboro officer in fatal shooting of David Brooks Jr, DA says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed against a Roxboro police officer who shot and killed an armed man in July, District Attorney Mike Waters announced Wednesday.

Waters said the officer who shot and killed David Brooks Jr. on July 24 would not face criminal charges.

Roxboro police said the officer involved will remain on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed.

Brooks Jr. was shot once in the chest by Roxboro police as they responded to a 911 call reporting an armed man, officials said.

The 911 call was made around 10:30 a.m., saying an armed man wearing a mask was walking down Old Durham Road.

In dash-cam video of the shooting, officers drive to the scene and find Brooks on the right side of the road.

Brooks, 45, appears to raise a gun as officers tell him to drop the gun three times.

Brooks is then hit with a bullet and drops to the ground.

As other officers arrive and they begin to search Brooks, one officer says “He (expletive) pointed the gun at me.”

A loaded .410 double-barrel shotgun with a sling was found on Brooks Jr.’s body, according to a report released Wednesday. The shotgun’s barrel’s had been shortened by nearly 10 inches.

Roxboro officers are not equipped with body-worn cameras, however, Person County Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on scene after the shoot were wearing such cameras.

The deputies’ body-cam footage showed officers rendering medical aid to Brooks Jr. and directing traffic.

After watching footage of the shooting, Brooks’ family disputed the officer’s claim. David Brooks, Sr. said his son said “I’m trying” when he was asked to lower his weapon.

“Even if he put his hands up, he would have had to take the strap over his head and then release the gun,” said Brooks’ brother, Cozette Brooks.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the SBI investigated the shooting.

The shooting sparked protests that led to arrests in Roxboro. On July 25, a group of protesters refused to disperse, leading to arrests, police said.

After the release of the dash camera video, the city issued a curfew which lasted multiple nights.

The Roxboro Police Department issued the following statement in response to Wednesday’s announcement:

Our prayers continue to go out to the Brooks family and our community from this tragedy. We are

committed to working with the NAACP and community leaders as we begin our internal administrative investigation. An exact time line for the conclusion of the internal investigation is not known. The involved officer will remain on administrative leave during the internal investigation. We ask the community to continue being patient, peaceful and prayerful during this process.

