‘No criminal intent’ found after 440 ACT tests lost from Moore County high school

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County schools officials are providing a timeline of events after ACT test answer sheets for 440 rising seniors were lost.

The students, then juniors, took the test back in February and March. The district said the principal was alerted to the situation by a parent who contacted the ACT directly on June 3.

Moore County schools said it was determined that a single employee was responsible for what it called a “human error.”

“Appropriate personnel action” was taken, officials said. The district’s findings were turned over to law enforcement. It was determined that there was no criminal intent.

Moore County schools also notified the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Students who lost their scores are expected to retake the test in the fall.

The school is working with students to retake the test in time for early admissions, spokesperson Catherine Murphy said.

