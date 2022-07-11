WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson police said there is no evidence that a shooting on Sunday was targeting a nearby little league baseball game.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. as an “active shooter” at Gillette Athletic Complex at 3238 Corbett Ave., according to a news release from Wilson police.

The South Durham Little League 8-under team was playing against Lake Norman Little League at the time, according to the Facebook pages for each team.

Police found a car in a parking lot near field two that had been hit by gunfire during the incident, the news release said.

No one was injured.

On Monday, Wilson police said the incident was not an active shooter incident either.

“Two vehicles were identified as potentially being involved in the incident during the initial investigation. The Wilson Police Department located those vehicles yesterday and spoke to the occupants, who were attendees at the game,” Wilson police said in a release.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.