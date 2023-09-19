ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police said they have cancelled a Public Safety Alert issued Tuesday about a bomb threat in a shopping center.

Earlier in the day, officers said they were called to the 1300 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway in a shopping center containing Tractor Supply and Ollies.

They initially said they were investigating an ‘incident,’ and later confirmed the ‘incident’ was a bomb threat called into one of the businesses in the shopping center.

Everyone was evacuated, the parking lot was closed and people were asked to avoid the area, according to the police department.

After an extensive search, police said there was no evidence of a bomb.

They gave the “all clear” and cancelled the public safety alert.

Police said all stores in the shopping center reopened after 3 p.m.