Psilocybin mushrooms found in a car on Saturday in Roanoke Rapids. Photo courtesy: Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said.

The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy saw that the driver of a passing car was not wearing a seatbelt, the news release said.

When the deputy stopped the car about five blocks later, the deputy “smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle,” the news release said.

The driver, Keehad Cornelius Hawkins, 31, of Roanoke Rapids also did not have a driver’s license, officials said.

Deputies then searched his car and found psilocybin mushrooms, that are pictured in a plastic bag, deputies said.

Psilocybin mushrooms are commonly known as “Shrooms” and “are highly hallucinogenic” and are classified as a schedule I controlled substance due to their high potential for abuse, according to deputies.

Hawkins was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.