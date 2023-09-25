HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Friday after being pulled over in a Henderson traffic stop.

Ronnie Dane Grissom of Henderson was stopped by a member of the Narcotics Division of the Vance County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 39 near Vanco Mill Road. The traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office, was for not wearing a seatbelt.

During that stop, the Narcotics Division officer reported seeing an open container of alcohol in plain view in the passenger seat. A search of the car was done which yielded “a quantity of cocaine.” The sheriff’s office did not specify what amount was seized.

Grissom was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol. He’s been given a bond of $30,000 and an initial court date of Oct. 2.