No serious injuries reported after small plane crashes into trees in Northampton County

MARGARETTESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pilot was not seriously injured after a plane crashed into trees in Northampton County on Thursday night, officials said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The plane ended up in trees off of N.C. 186 in Margarettesville. The community is east of Interstate 95 and just south of the Virginia border.

A county emergency services official said the pilot, who was the only person on board, is expected to be OK.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and have since removed the plane from the trees.