TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s not a spy balloon this time.

Edgecombe County Community College’s High Altitude Balloon Team launched a high altitude balloon on Thursday morning from the Tarboro campus.

The college asked that Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarboro Police Department to make sure that citizens are aware of the balloon.

Students inflating the balloon. (Edgecombe County Community College)

“Please don’t be alarmed if you get any calls and tell everyone not to shoot it down, it’s not a spy balloon!”