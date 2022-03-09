NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) – When you’re home to the Blue Devils and Tar Heels you’re going to crack the top 10.

A recent study from WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities to find the best for college basketball fans, and two local cities, Durham and Chapel Hill, cracked the top 10.

Durham, home of the Duke Blue Devils, and Chapel Hill, home of the UNC Tar Heels, came in first and eighth, respectively.

WalletHub said it crunched numbers using nine different metrics ranging from teams per city, winning percentage, stadium capacity, social media engagement and more.

In the last 10 seasons, Duke is 269-75, including the postseason, for a winning percentage greater than .700. Their stadium, Cameron Indoor, holds 9,314.

In the last 10 seasons, UNC is 251-103, including the postseason. Their stadium, the Dean E. Smith Center, holds 21,750.

Duke’s dominance under head coach Mike Krzyzewski for the last 40-plus years likely has a lot to do with their ranking, too.

Likewise, the Tar Heels had a successful coach in Roy Williams for nearly 20 seasons.