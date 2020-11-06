No timeline for fully restoring phone, email, computer network in Chatham County, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An incident more than a week ago that took down Chatham County government email, photos and computer network is still impacting operations in the county, officials said Friday.

A news release said that crews “continue working to restore the affected systems.” Officials did not say exactly which systems are still not working.

A county webpage set up to explain the incident said phones, email and the county’s network “will be inoperable for an undetermined amount of time.”

Similar to a news release a week ago, officials said Friday they are still trying to “restore workstations” and are creating “temporary email addresses and phone numbers.”

The so-called “cyber incident” hit the county on Oct. 28.

“We are not able to provide the community with an exact timeline on when all systems will be restored,” the county said on a webpage dedicated to explain the outage.

The county created new web pages for entire departments. Email addresses for some workers and units have also been created.

Click here for a full list of working phone numbers, email address and web pages for the county.

Officials said they were still investigating the cause of the problems.