ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area.

The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.

The donations have already been pouring in, but Story says there are a lot of families who could really use some help this holiday season.

If you’d like to help out, there are several locations in Roanoke Rapids where you can drop off new unwrapped toys: Discount Automotive And Tire, City Electric Supply, Haggerty’s Steakhouse and John Grimes State Farm Insurance.

You can also donate or find out more information here.

The toy drive runs through December 16.