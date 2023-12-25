DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit organization in central North Carolina is spending their Monday helping others.

Jewish for Good, which services Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties, is hosting its 18th annual Mitzvah Day.

Participants spend their day off from work on Dec. 25 to serve others in need.

“For the Jewish community, Christmas Day has a different meaning,” the organization said in a press release. “‘Mitzvah’ is the Hebrew word for ‘good deed.'”

Organizers said people of all faiths are welcome to participate in Mitzvah Day, which helps less-fortunate people in the community and provides an opportunity for volunteers to experience the joy of helping others.

This year, volunteers will serve two dozen different organizations and will participate in service such as:

Visiting seniors,

Cooking meals at local shelters,

Cleaning local parks and trails,

Delivering books and gifts to the underprivileged,

Making blankets for the homeless,

Working with Caring House to deep clean and organize houses of Duke Cancer Hospital patients, and

Weeding herb gardens at Threshold, a clubhouse for those with mental illness.

Mitzvah Day benefits agencies like Habitat for Humanity, Urban Ministries, Ronald McDonald Houses of Durham and Chapel Hill, the Durham Rescue Mission, and the Linus Project.

“Mitzvah Day is an exceptional day of volunteerism, community activism, and unity,” the organization said. “It brings individuals from different faiths and background together to help one another.”

For more information about Mitzvah Day, contact John DeMartino at jdemartino@jewishforgood.org or 919-354-4959, or click here.

Jewish for Good is formerly known as the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill.