ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit in Rocky Mount that helps feed the community had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from them this week.

Now, they’re working to continue helping others, with limited resources.

Will Kornegay pointing out where the generator used to be (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Will Kornegay – Founder and CEO of nonprofit Ripe for Revival – says someone snuck onto their property Monday night on the 160 block of English Road and stole four generators, one from each of their buses.

That’s more than $10,000 worth of equipment.

“They actually came in and just sawed it off, right there,” he explained.

The generators power equipment inside the buses, like refrigerators that keep food cold for people in need.

At events across 10 North Carolina counties, the buses bring fresh produce to people in food deserts, where customers pay what they can.

“I’m actually very surprised that someone would violate our personal space and property the way that they did, and come behind our building, away from the road, where they had to know these were here before,” Kornegay said. “It’s alarming to think what you thought was safe might not be.”

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Photo of one of the generators before it was taken (Rocky Mount Police Department)

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Now, they’re operating on a limited supply until the generators are replaced.

“My message to the person or the individuals who stole this from us is, really just to evaluate their heart,” Kornegay said. “Understand why they’re doing the things they’re doing, and to realize by them stealing over $10,000 worth of equipment from a nonprofit, that’s serving people that are food insecure and communities that have a need, they are damaging more than just our company.”

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

So far, police have not identified any suspects. They said they are investigating the incident as a larceny.

The nonprofit created a GoFundMe to replace the generators and build more security on their property.

“Our biggest hope out of this is that people become aware of who we are and what we’re trying to do,” Kornegay said. “Our purpose is to revive communities through food, and that is a big effort that involves the community.”

Ripe for Revival currently serves Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax, Wilson, Wake, Sampson, Warren, Johnston, Greene, Lenoir, Pitt, Beaufort, Northampton, and Washington counties.

Kornegay said they continue to expand and are always looking for community host sites in all counties east of Wake County. The nonprofit can be reached via their website or email at info@riperevival.com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-972-1411, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).