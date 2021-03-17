North Carolina braces for Thursday’s severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Storms should be expected as winter yields to spring. Thursday’s threat of severe weather could bring damaging winds, rain, and the possibility of tornados.

“When we have severe weather, that means power outages sometimes,” Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said.

Brooks said trees are the main culprit.

“Down limbs, or the entire tree may come down, and what they’ll do is take down a powerline, sometimes breaks the utility pole that’s holding that line,” Brooks said. “We have to come in and replace the pole, repair the line to get power to get the power back on.”

Brooks said, unlike other weather events, these storms are hard to predict where the greatest impact will fall. “When those winds come through, it may not cause much problems. It may cause pockets of outages. We will have to see how it plays out, but our crews are used to this. It’s what they train for and prepare for. So, they’re ready to make that quick transition when they need to and going to storm mode.”

Also going into storm mode is the Wake County Emergency Operations Center. Director Darrell Alford said they’ve conducted conference calls to make sure their partner agencies have the right equipment ready to clear debris from roadways and other emergency response measures.

The state is getting ready, too. North Carolina Emergency Management Chief of Staff Will Ray said: “We’ve activated the EOC for this weather event. We’ve conducted operational readiness checks with response teams across the state.”