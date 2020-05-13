North Carolina camps reopen under specific guidelines

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Camps in North Carolina are able to re-open under Phase One of the state’s COVID-19 response plan.

Camp Rockfish and Retreat Center in Parkton is getting ready to open next week.

The camp is normally open year-round, but it’s been closed for weeks now.

Camp Director Jim Martin says they’ve lost about $250,000, but he has faith it will all work out.

“I believe God’s doing such a great thing here that He will provide the funding that we need to keep this ministry going.”

They’ve had to furlough some of their staff, but they’ve also been able to make improvements during this time.

Campers can experience an expanded playground and updated outdoor worship area.

“When they come they can reconnect, they can find hope, they can stretch their legs a little bit,” Martin said. “They can find a sense of peace and comfort.”

In order for camps to open, the state says they must be in compliance with the CDC’s guidelines, including not allowing close contact sports and they have to continue social distancing.

Martin says they’ve modified their activities and have enough indoor and outdoor space to safely reopen.

If they have enough people sign up, they’ll start with a day camp on Monday.

Once Phase Two happens, Martin says they’ll be able to offer limited overnight camps.

“We want to help the kids that have been isolated,” Martin said. “We want to be there for the parents that can get their kids here, make them come back a little healthier, so just being in the ministry is the reason we want to open up again.”