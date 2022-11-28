RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina-based George Floyd Memorial Center has a new name.

The non-profit organization is now The Floyd Family Center for Social Equity.

Leaders said the mission will be the same: to address the systemic issues that led to George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died May 25, 2020.

In July, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 245 months in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

George Floyd’s uncle, Roger Floyd, is the Chief Impact Officer of the organization.

He said one reason the change was made is because there are a lot of similarly-named organizations and they wanted to make sure people know this one is the family-organized group.

“It does enhance the scope of what we are but the basic pillars of what we’re all about, health, wealth, education, scholarship, the arts if you will, nothing has changed,” Roger Floyd said.

For more information or to donate to their cause, log onto floydfamilycenter.org.