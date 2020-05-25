North Carolina reports 627 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, highest number amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- North Carolina health officials report 627 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday, marking the highest number of patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are six percent higher than the previous high of 589 set on Saturday, according to NCDHHS data.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 23,964 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after 344,690 tests were completed.

The 627 people hospitalized is an increase of 40 from the 587 that were hospitalized on Sunday.

Source: NCDHHS

North Carolina health officials report 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 754.

The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started Friday at 5 p.m.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools could reopen if they meet certain requirements.