RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Idalia moves into North Carolina, some school districts have announced they are either moving to remote learning Thursday or canceling classes altogether.

Harnett and Cumberland counties announced Wednesday afternoon that they are moving to “asynchronous remote learning” for their students on Thursday due to potential inclement weather.

Cumberland County Schools also said their students enrolled in classes at Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College and College Connections should reach out to their instructors for further guidance.

The Cumberland County school district’s offices and buildings will be closed Thursday, according to a news release. All after school activities and athletic events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday evening have been canceled or rescheduled, and the Prime Time Before & After School Program will be closed Thursday.

Meanwhile in Moore County, the school district there said schools will be closed Thursday due to the expected bad weather. Wednesday after school activities, with the exception of after school care, are also canceled, according to a news release.

The district said that as of Wednesday afternoon, they expect schools to operate on their regular schedules Friday. A final decision about Friday’s schedule will be made no later than 5 p.m. Thursday.

School districts moving to remote learning

Harnett County Schools

Cumberland County Schools

School districts canceling classes