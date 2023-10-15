LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a single-car crash on a rural road in Franklin County Saturday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a man was driving on East River Road outside Louisburg toward Mort Harris Road around 10 p.m. Saturday when he ran off the road. His car went airborne and landed in a creek, NCSHP said.

Emergency medical responders pronounced 22-year-old Tyler White dead at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and trying to determine the cause of the crash.