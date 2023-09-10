CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans packed Kenan Memorial Stadium Saturday for UNC’s home opener against Appalachian State. The Tar Heels’ first game in Chapel Hill comes after a difficult few weeks on campus.

Parking lots around the stadium were filled with fans in the hours before kickoff, with some continuing a decades-long tradition — “Oh my gosh, since I was a freshman at Carolina in 1988,” said Mike Wall.

Wall’s tailgates have become a staple, with his children third generation Tar Heels.

“When you come to Carolina, it’s just going to college, right? But, you fall in love with Chapel Hill, you fall in love with the campus, you fall in love with the athletics, you fall in love with everything that it means to be a Tar Heel,” he said.

Amid the sea of Carolina Blue were pockets of App State fans.

“Chapel Hill’s a great place,” said Lindsay Fenyak. “My sister went here, so [I’m] pretty familiar, but it’s a good vibe and everyone’s really great and nice, so we’re really excited for the football season.”

With many fans making the trip east to Chapel Hill, Saturday’s matchup created some friendly rivalries amidst friends.

“We’re huge Tar Heel fans. Go Carolina, go Heels,” Alexis Kovolenko said. “Can’t believe we brought them here, but, we did, we thought we’d bring them here and have fun.”

Saturday’s matchup came a week after UNC knocked off South Carolina in a rivalry game in Charlotte to open the season.

Following that victory, and a nail-biting win in two overtimes over the Mountaineers Saturday, Tar Heel fans are confident about the rest of the season.

The matchup with Appalachian State was also UNC’s first since the NCAA’s controversial decision to deny eligibility for recent transfer Tez Walker. Walker, who came into the program from Kent State, will have to sit out this season.

The decision, frustrating many fans like Wall.

“I don’t understand why it’s not being grandfathered in, but it doesn’t matter,” Wall said. “At the end of the day, we’re the Tar Heels. We’re going to rise up and overcome.”

UNC will continue their season at home next weekend against Minnesota.