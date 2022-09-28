ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Wesleyan University is moving this week’s football game and postponing homecoming festivities due to the threat of severe weather in the Rocky Mount area from Hurricane Ian.

The private university made the announcement Wednesday morning.

It comes as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 4 hurricane ahead of making landfall in Florida Wednesday.

NCWU’s football game against LaGrange College, originally scheduled for Saturday, is now moved to Friday at 1 p.m.

The university also announced that it is postponing most of its homecoming festivities originally scheduled for this weekend.

The Alumni Golf Outing at 1 p.m. and Athletic Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. Friday will still take place as planned, according to a release.

The university says all over homecoming events are rescheduled for the weekend of Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The homecoming football game against Huntingdon College is rescheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Click here for an updated schedule of events.