North Raleigh neighbors concerned after video shows numerous car break-ins, vandalism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A north Raleigh neighborhood is on edge after car windows were smashed and shattered.

Police say they received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins and vandalism early Sunday morning in the Bedford neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows four people run past an SUV in the Bedford neighborhood about 2 a.m. Sunday. Two people appear to hit the vehicle’s back window. Neighbors say the vehicle’s window was smashed, and so was another in the same cul-de-sac.

A few streets over another surveillance camera captured a group of people walking down Van Hessen Street. One approaches a car, opens the door and appears to rummage through the vehicle.

“We saw when they went into our car but they didn’t take anything because there was nothing to be taken,” said George Berkeley.

Berkeley says that car belongs to his daughter, and after seeing what else happened in his neighborhood, he feels fortunate nothing was damaged or stolen at his home.

Police say at least nine incidents took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday in Bedford.

Another car windshield was also smashed out. Pictures show broken glass right next to the decal that says “United States Veteran.”

“You would believe that would never happen in a neighborhood like this, but now my antennas are up,” said Berkeley.

Neighbors say they’re taking care to lock their car doors, but worry it won’t do much good when people are willing to smash windows.

