JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a Northampton County man who escaped custody from a sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.

Duane Boone, 32, of Pendleton, had been arrested at his residence for numerous outstanding orders for arrest failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said. Upon being transported for processing to the magistrates’ office he escaped custody.

Numerous units are actively searching for the whereabouts of Boone within the Jackson area.

He was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He is 5 feet 7 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Authorities are asking citizens and the community to be vigilant of your surroundings, lock your doors, and if this subject is seen immediately contact 911 center and/or the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.