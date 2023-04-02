JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a deputy passed away on Friday.

Deputy Tony Glenn Ebron, 51, died on Friday, March 31 after an illness, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ebron joined the sheriff’s office on Sept. 18, 2020. The sheriff’s office said he was on the Patrol Division and served as a School Resource Officer.

“He was a great asset to our agency and made a positive difference in the community,” said the sheriff’s office. “He will truly be missed.”

The sheriff’s office asks to keep his family and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.