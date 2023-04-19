JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garysburg man wanted for shooting into a vehicle has turned himself in, authorities say.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that deputies responded April 11 to a disturbance call outside of Jackson. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a shooting involving a dispute between neighbors, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said 34-year-old Carlton Ham Jr. shot a vehicle numerous times. Warrants were taken out for his arrest, and he turned himself in the following day.

Ham is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault by pointing a gun, and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He received a $20,000 secured bond.