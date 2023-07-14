GASTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Northampton County mother is facing child abuse and manslaughter charges after her 2-month-old baby was found dead in May 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 12, 2022, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the death of Monica Dailey’s 2-month-old son. The sheriff’s office said the baby was reported deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Dailey was charged on May 10 in the death of her infant son due to severe child neglect.

On July 5, deputies with the sheriff’s office served outstanding warrants for Dailey, 27, of Gaston for one count of involuntary manslaughter and one county of felony child abuse.

She was booked into the Northampton County Jail and received a $175,000 secured bond. Dailey will appear in court on July 18.