WOODLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for robbing a Dollar General in Woodland four times, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 25, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking and entering at the Dollar General store in Woodland after the store closed. On Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office responded to the same location for breaking and entering and twice more on Feb. 7.

On Feb. 7, the sheriff’s office went with the Woodland Police Department to 38-year-old Darius Vinson’s home, who was developed as a suspect during the investigation. Officers and deputies found him hiding under a bed.

Vinson’s home was searched and several items were recovered from all four breaking and entering’s. Deputies said some of the items stolen on Jan. 25 and 26 included Cheetos, tobacco products, a snicker’s bar and several cases of Bud Light beer worth over $450.

Deputies said each breaking and entering on those days had damage to the front door worth over $3,500.

The items stolen on Feb. 7 include several cases of beer and large amounts of tobacco products worth over $1,200 and property damage worth over $700.

Vinson was arrested at his home on Feb. 7 and was charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of possession of stolen goods, four counts of injury to real property and one count of resisting a public officer.

He received a $65,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Feb. 21.