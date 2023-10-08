RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women across the country who are looking to stay fit while aging gracefully and forming new friendships are turning to a favorite childhood activity.

The 40+ Double Dutch Club, which started in Chicago in 2016, is a “group of women over the age of 40 who get together to take a break from ‘adulting'” by jumping Double Dutch, according to their website. They also do other nostalgic activities such as hula hooping and playing hopscotch.

“40+ Double Dutch Club exists to empower women in mental health and physical fitness, all while inspiring them in friendship, fitness, fun and fellowship,” the group’s mission statement says.

There are several local groups, or “subclubs,” around the country, including several in North Carolina.

40+ Double Dutch Club North Carolina subclubs

Raleigh/Durham

Lynn Road Elementary

1601 Lynn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613

Sunday meetups: 4-5:30 p.m.

Clayton/Garner

Clayton Fitness/Aerobics Room

1370 Cameron Way, Clayton NC 27520

Wednesday Meetups: 6-7:30 p.m.

Wilson

Rotary Park

1901 Branch Street NW, Wilson, NC 27893

Saturday meetups: 10-11:30 p.m.

Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center

1520 Slater Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Wednesday meetups: 6-7:30 p.m.

Greensboro

Lewis Recreation Center

3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Saturday meetups: 1-2:30 p.m.

North Charlotte-Concord

5325 Langford Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027

Sunday meetups: 2:30-4 p.m.

South Charlotte

Providence Road Church of Christ

4900 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

Sunday meetups: 2-3:30 p.m.