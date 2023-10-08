RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women across the country who are looking to stay fit while aging gracefully and forming new friendships are turning to a favorite childhood activity.

The 40+ Double Dutch Club, which started in Chicago in 2016, is a “group of women over the age of 40 who get together to take a break from ‘adulting'” by jumping Double Dutch, according to their website. They also do other nostalgic activities such as hula hooping and playing hopscotch.

“40+ Double Dutch Club exists to empower women in mental health and physical fitness, all while inspiring them in friendship, fitness, fun and fellowship,” the group’s mission statement says.

There are several local groups, or “subclubs,” around the country, including several in North Carolina.

40+ Double Dutch Club North Carolina subclubs

Raleigh/Durham Lynn Road Elementary 1601 Lynn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613 Sunday meetups: 4-5:30 p.m.

Clayton/Garner Clayton Fitness/Aerobics Room 1370 Cameron Way, Clayton NC 27520 Wednesday Meetups: 6-7:30 p.m.

Wilson Rotary Park 1901 Branch Street NW, Wilson, NC 27893 Saturday meetups: 10-11:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Smith Recreation Center 1520 Slater Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Wednesday meetups: 6-7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Lewis Recreation Center 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455 Saturday meetups: 1-2:30 p.m.

North Charlotte-Concord 5325 Langford Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027 Sunday meetups: 2:30-4 p.m.