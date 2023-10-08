RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women across the country who are looking to stay fit while aging gracefully and forming new friendships are turning to a favorite childhood activity.
The 40+ Double Dutch Club, which started in Chicago in 2016, is a “group of women over the age of 40 who get together to take a break from ‘adulting'” by jumping Double Dutch, according to their website. They also do other nostalgic activities such as hula hooping and playing hopscotch.
“40+ Double Dutch Club exists to empower women in mental health and physical fitness, all while inspiring them in friendship, fitness, fun and fellowship,” the group’s mission statement says.
There are several local groups, or “subclubs,” around the country, including several in North Carolina.
40+ Double Dutch Club North Carolina subclubs
Raleigh/Durham
Lynn Road Elementary
1601 Lynn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613
Sunday meetups: 4-5:30 p.m.
Clayton/Garner
Clayton Fitness/Aerobics Room
1370 Cameron Way, Clayton NC 27520
Wednesday Meetups: 6-7:30 p.m.
Wilson
Rotary Park
1901 Branch Street NW, Wilson, NC 27893
Saturday meetups: 10-11:30 p.m.
Fayetteville
Smith Recreation Center
1520 Slater Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Wednesday meetups: 6-7:30 p.m.
Greensboro
Lewis Recreation Center
3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Saturday meetups: 1-2:30 p.m.
North Charlotte-Concord
5325 Langford Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027
Sunday meetups: 2:30-4 p.m.
South Charlotte
Providence Road Church of Christ
4900 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Sunday meetups: 2-3:30 p.m.