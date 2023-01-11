ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The number of residents displaced by a Tuesday morning apartment complex fire has climbed to around 25.

At 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Rocky Mount Fire Department units were called to a fire at 1213 Niblick Drive, Apt. G.

Crews arrived and found a two-story, mulitple family apartment building with smoke showing from the roof and attic eaves, the fire department said. All occupants of the eight-unit complex were able to get out safely. One resident suffered from mild smoke inhalation but refused treatment at the scene.

All apartments were searched and cleared of all occupants. The blaze was extinguished in the apartment where it originated within 30 minutes of the intial arriving unit, the fire department said. That unit sustained major fire damage with additional smoke and heat damage throughout.

There was a moderate amount of fire damage to the adjacent apartments and attic area of the structure.

The City of Rocky Mount Transit provided three buses to give the residents a warm place to stay until Red Cross arrived to provide assistance, the fire department said.

CBS 17 initially reported late Tuesday that around 20 residents had been displaced. That number was provided by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.