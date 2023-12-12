HANOVER, Va. (WNCN) — A Louisburg nurse practitioner has been charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13.

Keith Allen Henry, 55, is accused of inappropriately touching patients during consultations, according to the Spotsylvania County, Va., Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were made aware of the first incident on Nov. 7 after a seven-year-old female patient alerted her mother. The offense happened at a medical clinic in Spotsylvania County, the sheriff’s office said.

With the assistance of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, Henry was arrested in Hanover on Nov. 28 and placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

The second incident was discovered after Henry was already in custody. In that case, a 35-year-old female patient came forward and accused Henry of inappropriately touching her during a medical exam that happened in the past year at the same clinic, the sheriff’s office said.

At the conclusion of this investigation, warrants were obtained on Henry on misdemeanor sexual battery and attempted sexual battery charges.

Henry had previously worked in Goldsboro, Knightdale, and Louisburg among other places in North Carolina and Virginia, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone has further information to contact Senior Det. Y. Lecarpentier at 540-507-7674 or ylecarpentier@spotsylvania.va.us