Nursing homes in Vance County see spike in COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two nursing homes in Vance County are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to numbers provided by state officials Friday.

Signs that read ‘Heroes Work Here’ are what currently greet the staff at Pelican Health Henderson.

“It’s scary to think they’re having to go and work there every day with the cases climbing, so I hope they all stay safe,” said Casey Teague who lives near the facility in Henderson.

This week, the number of COVID-19 cases reported at the nursing home more than doubled.

On Friday, the state said the facility was up to 70 cases and seven deaths.

“That’s kind of terrifying,” said Matthew Jankowski who lives near the facility.

He said he worries for the vulnerable population that lives there.

“There’s nothing I can do to help them. The only thing I can do is stay here with my kids and put a mask on whenever I leave, which is very rare,” said Jankowski.

A five-minute drive down the road, COVID-19 cases are also on the rise at Kerr Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Henderson.

On Tuesday, the state reported four cases at Kerr Lake Nursing and Rehab Center. On Friday, 23 cases were reported. Employees make up more than half of them.

State officials are expected to provide another update on Tuesday.

CBS 17 reached out to both Pelican Health Henderson and Kerr Lake Nursing and Rehab Center.

Both said they’d get back to us with more information on the outbreaks.

