Oberlin Village: A forgotten part of Raleigh’s Black history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every day hundreds of people drive past Oberlin Road. The area was once home to a vibrant village built by African-Americans. It’s now forgotten by many.

“In that regard, we all have failed but there there is a possibility of turning that failure and our past mess, as a message of success,” said Sabrina Goode executive director and founder of Friends of Oberlin Village.

Goode’s family were original founders of the village. Her close ties are part of the reason she wants to ensure its preservation.

“Regardless of all the countries and states we lived in, Oberlin has always felt like my home,” Goode said.

Oberlin Village was home to hundreds of former slaves and their descendants after the Civil War. It was the largest freedman’s settlement in the county.

Residents were self-sufficient, relying on each other’s skills as laborers, masons, teachers, or preachers. The community was thriving and prosperous.



Each pillar is representative of a community role. The pillars are THe Seamstress, The Teacher, The Lawyer, THe Farmer, and The Mason.

Oberlin Rising is a public art project to recognize historic value of the community.

WilsonTemple United Methodist Church was founded in 1865 and remains in its original location.

The Turner House was built in the 1880’s. John Turner owned Raleigh Shoe Company and invested in the Mechanics and Farmers Bank and the Hargett Funeral Home.

Built by WIlson Morgan, the Morgan house is recognized as a historic landmark. Wilson was a member of the North Carolina General Assembly from 1870 to 1892.

The Oberline Cemetary was one of only four knonw African American cemetaries in Raleigh.

The Oberline Cemetary was one of only four knonw African American cemetaries in Raleigh.

Oberlin Rising is a public art project to recognize historic value of the community.

The Graves-Fields House is one of five Oberlin structures individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Willis was a bricklayer, Eleanor Hinton Graves was a teacher. Both were born into slavery.

Earl Ijames, a curator at the North Carolina Museum of History, said the village for the first time many Black Americans became property owners.

He said because of reconstruction-era politics, communities of color like Oberlin were not allowed to incorporate into city limits for many years.

“Oberlin, if it had established could have had a municipal presence not only through the Reconstruction but through the horrible era of Jim Crow and segregation. It began the decline of that community which unfortunately, has fragmented it to just a handful of African American owned residences and properties,” said Ijam.

Ijam said Oberlin Village remains one of the most well-known former slave settlements in the country.

“After politics, discrimination and racism over the last 150 years, the takeaway should the the knowledge and understanding of that history and hopefully something that could be embedded in our hearts and minds that could address and reverse the negative impact on that community,” Ijames said.

“These people did all the right things but somehow they were still marginalized, put aside and really not recognized,” said Goode.

That recently changed. Daniels Middle School, named after white supremacist Josephus Daniels will change to Oberlin Middle School.

Only a few remnants of what once was are left now in the form of preserved homes. Goode is hoping the renaming will renew interest in its preservation

More headlines from CBS17.com: