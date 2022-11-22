ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax Conuty, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday.

Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s office has been investigating the shooting. Namely, the sheriff’s office said it was seeking answers for the family of Cierra Webb, a 24-year-old killed at the scene of the party.

In a Tuesday release, the sheriff’s office said more than 700 individuals attended the party that turned fatal, yet they have only received a total of five tips related to the homicide.

While no one is in handcuffs just yet for Webb’s murder, the sheriff’s office said a series of arrests have been made for other crimes at the party related to permits and a stolen vehicle.

With the help of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, the following four individuals were arrested and charged with possessing and selling alcoholic beverages without the proper ABC permits:

Dennis Harvey, 32, of Whitakers

Jocquez Davis, 26, of Enfield

Sateria Woodley, 34, of Rocky mount

Trakela Holmes, 34, of Rocky Mount

Davis, who was the DJ of the party, has also been charged with obstruction of justice and given a $25,000 bond after the sheriff’s office said he “gave investigators obstructing statements that caused a delay in corroborating and discovering important facts pertinent to the homicide investigation.”

The investigation has also led to learning that a Chevy HHR was stolen from the same party that was later recovered in Hertford County.

Quentin Fennell, 35, of Garysburg, was charged for larceny of a motor vehicle.

As the investigation into the shooting and homicide continues, the sheriff’s office continues to plead for help from partygoers to share videos and other helpful information that could assist with identifying persons who were recklessly shooting at this party.

“The Webb family deserves closure for the death of Cierra. Please help us, it is the right thing to do,” said Sheriff Tyree Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (252) 583-820 or get paid to report information by going to Halifax County Crime Stoppers and click ‘SUBMIT A TIP.’