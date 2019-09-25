SBI: Robbery suspect dead after Sanford officer-involved shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The SBI said a 63-year-old armed robbery suspect is dead after was shot by Sanford police Tuesday afternoon.

Ronald Michael McCrary died Tuesday afternoon, the SBI said.

McCrary was a suspect in an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Horner Boulevard just before the shooting.

Officers were called to the Dollar Tree at 2031 S. Horner Blvd. in Sanford shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The clerk said a man armed with a knife came into the store and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers found the man, identified as McCrary, in a wooded area next to the Dollar Tree.

Police said he was armed with a knife.

While attempting to arrest the armed suspect, an officer fired his weapon, striking McCrary, the release said.

McCrary was transported to Central Carolina Hospital where he later died, the SBI confirmed.

The Sanford police officer has been identified as 36-year-old Samuel McLeod.

He is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

McCrary died yesterday afternoon at the hospital.

