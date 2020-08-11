Officer-involved shooting reported in Moore County town

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that an officer in Moore County was involved in a shooting Monday night.
Officials say that the incident happened in the town of Robbins and involved a Robbins police officer.
No other information was available.
CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.
