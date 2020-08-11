Officer-involved shooting reported in Moore County town

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that an officer in Moore County was involved in a shooting Monday night.

Officials say that the incident happened in the town of Robbins and involved a Robbins police officer.

No other information was available.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories