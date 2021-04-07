Officer sees shots fired from car, finds gun and drugs during search, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – An Asheville man was arrested in Roanoke Rapids Tuesday after a police officer saw shots fired from a car, pulled it over, and found guns and drugs.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer near East 10th Street and Carolina Avenue noticed a vehicle go by and fire three shots. The officer stopped the vehicle and found out that the passenger, 38-year-old Sean Lucas, had an outstanding order for arrest for probation violation, a news release said.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a gun, marijuana, scales, ammunition, and fired casings, the release said.

Lucas was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $25,000 bond.