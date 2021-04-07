Officer sees shots fired from car, finds gun and drugs during search, Roanoke Rapids police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sean Lucas. (Courtesy of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – An Asheville man was arrested in Roanoke Rapids Tuesday after a police officer saw shots fired from a car, pulled it over, and found guns and drugs.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer near East 10th Street and Carolina Avenue noticed a vehicle go by and fire three shots. The officer stopped the vehicle and found out that the passenger, 38-year-old Sean Lucas, had an outstanding order for arrest for probation violation, a news release said.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a gun, marijuana, scales, ammunition, and fired casings, the release said.

Lucas was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories