Evidence markers at the scene of the shootout last year. CBS 17 photo

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Rocky Mount police officers were honored this week for their “exceptional bravery” during a shootout involving a suspect in a car theft last year, officials said.

The incident happened on February 9 behind the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, according to Rocky Mount police.

After the shootout, CBS 17 crews spotted about 30 evidence markers in the parking lot.

Few details were released at the time, but on Tuesday Rocky Mount officials identified the officers and generally what happened during the incident.

Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell (left) Cpl. Hussey (center) who returned fire and hit the suspect and Sgt. Joyner (right) during a ceremony last week. Photo from town of Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Cameron Joyner and Cpl. Vicky Hussey were after a man who was in a stolen car. The pair caught up to the man, who fired at Sgt. Joyner and damaged Joyner’s gun, officials said.

Cpl. Hussey “returned fire and stopped the threat.”

CBS 17 photo

Sgt. Joyner and Cpl. Hussey were awarded the Medal of Valor.

“Your actions exemplify the best of what it means to be a law enforcement officer,” Rocky Mount town officials said. “Congratulations to you both, on the well-deserved honor.”

The suspect was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and was stable later the day of the shooting, police said. His name has not been released.