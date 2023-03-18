CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clinton police are looking for a man who they said is connected to an ‘incident’ at a Walmart.

Officers said the ‘incident’ happened Thursday at the Walmart Supercenter on the 1400 block of Sunset Ave. in Clinton.

They did not specify what the incident was, but referred to the man as a ‘person of interest.’

The police department provided a photo of the man they’re looking for.

(Clinton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105 or text ‘tipcpd’ and your tip to 847411 to provide anonymous tips.