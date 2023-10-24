ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Halifax County town say they are trying to identify a man linked to a crime at a liquor store.

Three surveillance photos were made public Tuesday of a man who is connected to a larceny at the ABC store at 697 S. McDaniel St. in Enfield, according to a news release from the Enfield Police Department.

“Enfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the identification of this person,” officers said in the news release.

Photo from the Enfield Police Department.

Photo from the Enfield Police Department.

Photo from the Enfield Police Department.

Police said the man is a suspect in a theft at the Enfield ABC store.

Photos showed a man wearing a white tank top t-shirt and blue jeans while he was inside what appeared to be the ABC store. One photo was of the man at the cash register.

“Any information received will be considered confidential,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone with tips in the case should call or text Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnston at 252-886-0225 or email him at ejohnson@enfieldnc.org